BMW drug driver fails appeal
PUBLISHED: 17:45 21 November 2018
Archant
A man from north Essex has lost his appeal against a drug driving conviction after he was found to be 13 times over the limit.
Abdul Hamid, 32, of Cherry Garden Road, Maldon, was banned from driving for a year and fined almost £1,500 for driving a BMW under the influence of drugs.
He will be unable to drive for 12 months and will pay a £225 fine, with costs of £1,240 and a victim surcharge of £30.
His appeal follows an arrest made by Essex Police on Sunday, August 13, when officers stopped Hamid’s BMW 116d along the A414 at 12.25am.
A cocaine test later found that the 32-year-old was 13 times over the limit and he was brought into custody to give a blood sample.
Hamid was initially sentenced at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday, February 12 of this year.
His appeal was turned down on Friday, November 16 2018.
Comments have been disabled on this article.