BMW drug driver fails appeal

Hamid was found to have been under the infleunce of drugs whilst driving Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man from north Essex has lost his appeal against a drug driving conviction after he was found to be 13 times over the limit.

Abdul Hamid, 32, of Cherry Garden Road, Maldon, was banned from driving for a year and fined almost £1,500 for driving a BMW under the influence of drugs.

He will be unable to drive for 12 months and will pay a £225 fine, with costs of £1,240 and a victim surcharge of £30.

His appeal follows an arrest made by Essex Police on Sunday, August 13, when officers stopped Hamid’s BMW 116d along the A414 at 12.25am.

A cocaine test later found that the 32-year-old was 13 times over the limit and he was brought into custody to give a blood sample.

Hamid was initially sentenced at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday, February 12 of this year.

His appeal was turned down on Friday, November 16 2018.