Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

BMW drug driver fails appeal

PUBLISHED: 17:45 21 November 2018

Hamid was found to have been under the infleunce of drugs whilst driving Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hamid was found to have been under the infleunce of drugs whilst driving Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man from north Essex has lost his appeal against a drug driving conviction after he was found to be 13 times over the limit.

Abdul Hamid, 32, of Cherry Garden Road, Maldon, was banned from driving for a year and fined almost £1,500 for driving a BMW under the influence of drugs.

He will be unable to drive for 12 months and will pay a £225 fine, with costs of £1,240 and a victim surcharge of £30.

His appeal follows an arrest made by Essex Police on Sunday, August 13, when officers stopped Hamid’s BMW 116d along the A414 at 12.25am.

A cocaine test later found that the 32-year-old was 13 times over the limit and he was brought into custody to give a blood sample.

Hamid was initially sentenced at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday, February 12 of this year.

His appeal was turned down on Friday, November 16 2018.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Come and meet my alpacas! Celebrity Griff Rhys Jones invites youngster to his Suffolk home

12 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Griff Rhys Jones will perform a charity gig in aid of EACH Picture: MICHAEL JARVIS

Comedian Griff Rhys Jones has invited an 11-year-old boy receiving care at a Suffolk hospice to visit him and his pet alpacas.

Everything you need to know about the Sizewell C project

17 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
Sizewell C Stage One exhibition. Picture: EDF

It was announced today that a further consultation will be held into the Sizewell C project in the new year. Ahead of this next step we lay out all the things you need to know about the project and its potential impact on the local area.

Reaction to sudden departure of mental health boss days before CQC report

47 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust chairman Gary Page was due to leave his post in the new year. Photo: NSFT

Campaigners have shared their views on the sudden resignation of a mental health trust chief – just days before a new inspection report is due to be published.

Machete-like blade seized on train

53 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
The huge weapon was seized by British Transport Police Picture: ESSEX BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon after a huge machete-like knife was confiscated.

BMW drug driver fails appeal

17:45 Dominic Moffitt
Hamid was found to have been under the infleunce of drugs whilst driving Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man from north Essex has lost his appeal against a drug driving conviction after he was found to be 13 times over the limit.

A man’s fear of getting another heart attack led to an invention which could save the lives of vulnerable people

17:10 Jessica Hill
Davide Gasparin, founder of Making Possible

After suffering from a heart attack ten years ago, Davide Gasparin recalls being struck by a terrible fear that the same thing might happen again.

Trespass incident causing train delays

16:38 Dominic Moffitt
Trains between Ipswich and Cambridge will be delayed due to an earlier incident Picture: NEIL PERRY

Train services between Ipswich and Cambridge will be delayed for up to 40 minutes due to a trespassing incident.

Most read

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Is Aldi heading back to Stowmarket?

There could soon be another new Aldi in Suffolk - Aldi in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I’m not being biased when I say this...’ – Bramble on his week coaching England’s U20s and how Dozzell and Downes did

Andre Dozzell in action for England U20s against Germany at Colchester on Monday night. Photo: Pagepix

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

Ministry of Defence announce major £160m boost for RAF base

The deal was celebrated at a ceremony at the air base. Picture: DIO

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24