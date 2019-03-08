Case of man accused of causing £1m Suffolk train crash to be heard in December

The scene of the crash at Levington level crossing. Picture: SKY CAM EAST Imajim Photography

A plea and trial preparation hearing for an Ipswich man accused of endangering safety on a railway by driving in front of a train and causing more than a million pounds worth of damage has been adjourned.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, September 24, was Abdul Rostami, 29, of Westgate Street, Ipswich, who is charged with endangering the safety of a person conveyed on the railway at Routs Level Crossing, near Nacton, last year.

No pleas were taken and the case was adjourned until December 6.

At an earlier hearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court, David Bryant, prosecuting, said the crash caused in excess of £1million in damage and knock-on costs.

It took place at about 8.40pm on March 14 2018, at the manually-operated crossing, located opposite the Miller and Carter restaurant in Felixstowe Road, leading to the Orwell Crossing Lorry Park.

Mr Bryant told the court that intended users must wait for a green light before pushing a button to open the gate and cross.

He said the stretch of railway was limited to 60mph and used in high frequency, day and night.

Substantial damage was caused to Rostami's vehicle and train equipment as a result of the crash and it led to the suspension of trains on the Felixstowe line throughout the night and the following day.