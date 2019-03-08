E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Case of man accused of causing £1m Suffolk train crash to be heard in December

PUBLISHED: 13:33 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:33 24 September 2019

The scene of the crash at Levington level crossing. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

The scene of the crash at Levington level crossing. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Imajim Photography

A plea and trial preparation hearing for an Ipswich man accused of endangering safety on a railway by driving in front of a train and causing more than a million pounds worth of damage has been adjourned.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, September 24, was Abdul Rostami, 29, of Westgate Street, Ipswich, who is charged with endangering the safety of a person conveyed on the railway at Routs Level Crossing, near Nacton, last year.

No pleas were taken and the case was adjourned until December 6.

You may also want to watch:

At an earlier hearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court, David Bryant, prosecuting, said the crash caused in excess of £1million in damage and knock-on costs.

It took place at about 8.40pm on March 14 2018, at the manually-operated crossing, located opposite the Miller and Carter restaurant in Felixstowe Road, leading to the Orwell Crossing Lorry Park.

Mr Bryant told the court that intended users must wait for a green light before pushing a button to open the gate and cross.

He said the stretch of railway was limited to 60mph and used in high frequency, day and night.

Substantial damage was caused to Rostami's vehicle and train equipment as a result of the crash and it led to the suspension of trains on the Felixstowe line throughout the night and the following day.

Most Read

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to find out exactly what happened’ – Corrie’s mum on three-year anniversary

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Corrie McKeague, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Road cleared following 8 vehicle collision on A12

The A12 heading northbound at Stratford St Mary is blocked due to an collision involving eight vehicles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Air ambulance called to High Street medical incident

An air ambulance has landed in Needham Market High Street following a medical incident Picture: EAAA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to find out exactly what happened’ – Corrie’s mum on three-year anniversary

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Corrie McKeague, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Road cleared following 8 vehicle collision on A12

The A12 heading northbound at Stratford St Mary is blocked due to an collision involving eight vehicles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Air ambulance called to High Street medical incident

An air ambulance has landed in Needham Market High Street following a medical incident Picture: EAAA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Worker flown to hospital after ‘explosion’ at fireproofing factory

Police had cordoned off the road for a number of hours. Photo: Matthew Nixon

100mph McLaren driver thought officer in BMW was ‘out for a bit of sport’

Jason Dixon leaving Suffolk Magistrates' Court after admitting driving a McLaren 720S sports car at 100mph on the A14 Picture: ARCHANT

‘Cute but deadly’ teddy bears detained at Suffolk port and destroyed

More than a thousand unsafe teddy bears were seized at the Port of Felixstowe Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Two men robbed at knifepoint and assaulted in park

The two men were robbed while sitting on a bench in Colchester. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Vehicle crashes into front garden and damages wall

The damaged garden wall in Normanston Drive. Picture: MATT NIXON/ ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists