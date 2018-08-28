Delays expected as police escort abnormal load

Police are set to escort an abnormal load across Suffolk today. Picture: CARL HUMPHREY

Motorists are being advised that they may experience delays as police are set to escort an abnormal load through Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A boat will be escorted from Commercial Road, in Lowestoft, to Morton Peto Road, in Great Yarmouth, today.

Suffolk Police will begin the escort at 10am from Lowestoft, with delays expected along a number of roads.

The abnormal load will take the following route across Suffolk:

Local Roads – Station Square – A47 – Denmark Rd – Peto Way – A1117 – A47 – Williams Adams Way – Harfreys Rd – Morton Peto Rd – local roads to site.

Suffolk police tweeted that delays may be caused as a result and motorists are advised to check their journeys before travelling.