Delays expected as 44,000kg boat transported through Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 17:07 04 December 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 04 December 2020

An abnormal load will be transported through Suffolk on Saturday causing delays. This is a similar boat which was transported in a previous year. Picture: KEVIN SMITH

Delays are expected on Suffolk’s roads on Saturday morning as a huge 44,000kg boat is transported through the county.

The delays are expected from 9.30am, as police escort the transportation of a boat, 4.95m wide, 4.8m high, 15m long and weighing 44,000kg through the county.

The load will be escorted from Lowestoft Haven Marina, in School Road, to Southampton

The route will take the load from its originating location in School Road along the B1531 and onto the A1117.

The huge boat will then be transported onto the A146 and the A143 before joining the A146.

Suffolk police advise that the boat will then move onto the A47 and then the A11 before joining the A14 at the Cambridgeshire Border.

Officers say that Norfolk Police will escort the load from Lowestoft Haven Marina to A11 Red Lodge where it will then continue with a private self escort.

Officers from Suffolk police advise motorists that delays are expected along the advertised route.

