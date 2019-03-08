Warning of delays as tank is transported along A14

A previous abnormal load travelling through Suffolk Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk police are warning of delays this afternoon as they escort an abnormal load through the county.

A storage tank weighing 72,000kg will be escorted from Cookson & Zinn, Station Rd, Hadleigh to Leeds at 1pm.

The route will be as follows: Local Roads – Pondhall Rd – Duke St – A1071 – A1214 – A14 – B1078 – A14 – Cambridgeshire Border

A Suffolk police spokesman said: “Suffolk police will be escorting the load from Cookson & Zinn to A1214. This convoy of two loads will continue with a private self escort.

“Delays can be expected along these routes.”