Delays expected as 44,000kg silo transported through Suffolk

Drivers are being warned to expect delays as a huge silo is transported through Suffolk today.

Police says motorists may experience delays from 6am while a 44,000kg silo is escorted through the county from Rowland Woodhouse, Laundry Loke in Norfolk to Harlow, Essex.

The escort will head from Rowland Woodhouse to Laundray Loke and Folgate Road.

It will then travel on the B1145, later joining the A149 before joining the B1152, A1064, A47, A11 to the A14 Cambridge border.

The abnormal load is 4.7m wide, 4.9m high and 23m long.

Norfolk Police will escort the load from Rowland Woodhouse to the A11 at Bartons Mills roundabout on the first leg of the silo’s 113 mile journey before the escort is taken over by Suffolk Police.