E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Delays expected as 44,000kg silo transported through Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 08:54 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:54 09 June 2020

Drivers should expect delays in Suffolk as a 44,000kg silo is trasported from Norfolk to Essex. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drivers should expect delays in Suffolk as a 44,000kg silo is trasported from Norfolk to Essex. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Drivers are being warned to expect delays as a huge silo is transported through Suffolk today.

Police says motorists may experience delays from 6am while a 44,000kg silo is escorted through the county from Rowland Woodhouse, Laundry Loke in Norfolk to Harlow, Essex.

The escort will head from Rowland Woodhouse to Laundray Loke and Folgate Road.

You may also want to watch:

It will then travel on the B1145, later joining the A149 before joining the B1152, A1064, A47, A11 to the A14 Cambridge border.

The abnormal load is 4.7m wide, 4.9m high and 23m long.

Norfolk Police will escort the load from Rowland Woodhouse to the A11 at Bartons Mills roundabout on the first leg of the silo’s 113 mile journey before the escort is taken over by Suffolk Police.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called to collision between Audi and motorcycle

All emergency services attended the accident in Bedfield Road, Earl Soham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Well done to Marcus Evans, he’s fighting’ - Posh chief MacAnthony on Ipswich owner

Marcus Evans and Darragh MacAnthony, the owners of Ipswich and Peterborough, both want to finish the season on the pitch. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Roads and junctions set to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

More cycle lanes - and other road changes - are to be put in place in Suffolk towns to encourage people to walk and cycle Picture: GETTY IMAGES./ISTOCKPHOTO

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called to collision between Audi and motorcycle

All emergency services attended the accident in Bedfield Road, Earl Soham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Well done to Marcus Evans, he’s fighting’ - Posh chief MacAnthony on Ipswich owner

Marcus Evans and Darragh MacAnthony, the owners of Ipswich and Peterborough, both want to finish the season on the pitch. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Roads and junctions set to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

More cycle lanes - and other road changes - are to be put in place in Suffolk towns to encourage people to walk and cycle Picture: GETTY IMAGES./ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Rescue attempt of person trapped after saving dog underway

A person has become trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

How today’s crunch EFL vote will work as clubs consider Town’s play-off plan

The EFL will meet on Tuesday to discuss the future of the League One season

Delays expected as 44,000kg silo transported through Suffolk

Drivers should expect delays in Suffolk as a 44,000kg silo is trasported from Norfolk to Essex. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More than 60,000 Suffolk families struggle with home schooling due to digital poverty

More than 60,000 people in Suffolk did not have access to the internet last month leaving some parents unable to homeschool their children because of digital poverty. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘It’s still litter, you twonk’ - anger as dumped PPE rubbish grows

Some of the dumped PPE found in Landseer Park. Picture: JASON ALEXANDER
Drive 24