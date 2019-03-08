Convicted murderer who absconded from prison is arrested by police

Stephen Archer, 48, was convicted of murder in 1993 Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A convicted murderer with links to Suffolk who absconded from a open prison has been arrested by police.

Stephen Archer, 48, was on the run after absconding from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire on Wednesday, May 15.

He had been convicted of murder in 1993.

A police appeal for information was launched across a number of forces in the UK as Archer was believed to have links to Nottingham, Lincolnshire and Suffolk.

A spokesman for Derby Police has now confirmed Archer has been arrested and thanked the public for their help sharing the appeal.

She said: "Stephen Archer, 48, who absconded from Sudbury open prison on Wednesday, May 15 has now been found.

"Archer was arrested in Cheshire on Sunday evening, May 26.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to locate him."