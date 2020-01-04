E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Burglar on the loose after absconding from Hollesley Bay

PUBLISHED: 22:23 04 January 2020 | UPDATED: 22:23 04 January 2020

James McDonagh has been reported as an absconder as he failed to attend a role call at 5pm this afternoon at Hollesley Bay prison. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

James McDonagh has been reported as an absconder as he failed to attend a role call at 5pm this afternoon at Hollesley Bay prison. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A prisoner has absconded from Hollesley Bay, police said tonight.

James McDonagh was reported missing when he failed to attend a role call at 5pm today, Saturday January 4.

The 26-year-old is serving a sentence of four years and seven months for aggravated burglary.

He is described as white, 6ft 3in and is of slight build.

He has short brown hair, blue eyes and a tattoo on his right arm.

Police say he has connections to the Cambridge area.

Anyone who believes they may have seen him should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD 251 of today.

