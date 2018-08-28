Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Former Ofsted inspector to lead academy trust with East Anglian schools

PUBLISHED: 14:42 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:49 21 November 2018

Debbie Clinton has been appointed as chief executive of Academy Transformation Trust. Picture: Academy Transformation Trust

Debbie Clinton has been appointed as chief executive of Academy Transformation Trust. Picture: Academy Transformation Trust

Academy Transformation Trust

A former Ofsted inspector has been appointed to lead an academy trust with schools in East Anglia.

Debbie Clinton has been named the new chief executive of Academy Transformation Trust (ATT), which runs schools including the Iceni Primary and Secondary Academies in Methwold and the Nicholas Hamond Academy in Swaffham.

Ms Clinton has been a qualified teacher for more than 30 years and most recently served as acting chief executive of the Diverse Academies Learning Partnership, which educates some 9,000 students.

ATT said Ms Clinton would join a “very strong” senior executive team, including recently appointed chief financial officer Peter Wilson.

Bernard Dickenson, chairman of trustees at ATT, said: “Debbie is the ideal person to lead our talented team of principals and staff so that our children and young people are supported to achieve their very best.”

Ms Clinton added: “I am extremely excited at what together we will deliver for Academy Transformation Trust, our academies and most importantly, the children and young people we are privileged to serve.”

Gallery What sort of bargains can be bagged at Ipswich’s independent stores this Black Friday?

3 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Ipswich Cornhill redevelopment. Picture: Rachel Edge

While most people tend to think of online offers when they think of Black Friday deals, some independent stores in Ipswich are also getting in on the act this year too.

Upbeat get prestigious Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

12 minutes ago Russell Cook
Clare, Countess of Euston and Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, presents the trophy and certificate for the Queen's Award for Voluntary Sevice to Slylvia Baker, right, the chairman of Upbeat Heart Support; Hilary Neeves, secretary and fundraiser for Upbeat; second left, and Daemmon Reeve, patron of Upbeat. Picture: RUSSELL COOK . Picture: RUSSELL COOK

Heart patients were all aglow and bursting with pride as they were awarded a highly prestigious award.

Pick your own real Christmas tree this year

19 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Pick your own real Christmas tree Picture: TOM SOPER

Get your hands on a Christmas tree from the same company which have suppled 10 Downing Street in previous years.

DanceEast premieres modern Snow White for the MeToo age

38 minutes ago Andrew Clarke
Holly Noble dance company will be premiering Snow, a contemporary take on the Snow White story at DanceEast, Photo: Nick Rutter

Contemporary ballet director Holly Noble is premiering a new take on the Snow White legend at DanceEast this weekend. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to her about the contemporary concerns reflected in the timeless story

Former Babergh HQ to be converted into homes in Hadleigh town centre

43 minutes ago Paul Geater
An architects' impression of the new homes on the Babergh offices site. Picture; BABERGH COUNCIL

The former Babergh council headquarters in Hadleigh is set to be partially demolished and turned into 53 new homes – with other former public buildings in the town converted into a further 25 homes.

26 cars fined in illegal parking crackdown

15:18 Andrew Papworth
St Edmundsbury Police held a crackdown on illegal parking. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

A clampdown on bad parking in a Suffolk town has resulted in 26 vehicles being given fines.

Gritters to be deployed to tackle heaviest frost of the year so far

15:08 Will Jefford
Suffolk Highways gritters have been spreading salt for the first time this winter. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Gritters are expected to take to Suffolk’s roads tonight as temperatures look set to plummet to below 0C.

Most read

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Is Aldi heading back to Stowmarket?

There could soon be another new Aldi in Suffolk - Aldi in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I’m not being biased when I say this...’ – Bramble on his week coaching England’s U20s and how Dozzell and Downes did

Andre Dozzell in action for England U20s against Germany at Colchester on Monday night. Photo: Pagepix

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘It’s unusual to have five or six in there that look really good’ - Lambert on Ipswich academy

Bartosz Bialkowski has spoken of a renewed positivity under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24