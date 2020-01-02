Road partially closed as car crashes in ditch
PUBLISHED: 13:39 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:39 02 January 2020
Archant
A main road near Halesworth has been partially closed after a car ended up in a ditch.
Suffolk police were called at 12:51pm today to the incident involving a single vehicle on the A144 near Bramfield.
You may also want to watch:
The carriageway heading towards Bramfield has been closed while firefighters and paramedics are on scene.
Police say there is one person with injuries, the extent of which are unknown at this time.
More information as we get it.