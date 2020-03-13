Two men die in collision with van and motorbike
PUBLISHED: 09:50 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:50 13 March 2020
Archant
Police have confirmed that two men died late last night following a collision in Essex between a van and a motorbike.
Essex Police were called shortly after 11pm on Thursday March 12 to an accident in Flaghill Road, B1027, Great Bentley.
The road was closed while officers dealt with the incident and was reopened at 9.30am this morning.
Police are asking anyone with any information about the incident to call 101.