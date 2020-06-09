Vintage Action Man models worth £1,000 stolen from shed

The burglary happened at some point from just before midnight on Thursday, June 4 to 1pm on Friday, June 5 at a property in Playford Road in the village.

A rear window to a wooden shed was prised open during the burglary, allowing the offender to enter.

Once inside, a box containing 10 to 12 vintage Action Man figures from the 1960s and some associated outfits was removed, as well as a jeep ad trailer in its original box.

The estimated total value is thought to be about £1,000.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour, has been approached to buy one of the figures or has seen them online for sale recently should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/30981/20.

Officers can be contacted by calling 101 or visiting this website.