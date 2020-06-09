E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Vintage Action Man models worth £1,000 stolen from shed

PUBLISHED: 15:03 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 09 June 2020

Vintage Action Man models worth £1,000 have been stolen from a shed in Little Bealings Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Vintage Action Man models worth £1,000 have been stolen from a shed in Little Bealings Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Vintage Action Man models and toys worth £1,000 have been stolen from a shed in Little Bealings.

The burglary happened at some point from just before midnight on Thursday, June 4 to 1pm on Friday, June 5 at a property in Playford Road in the village.

A rear window to a wooden shed was prised open during the burglary, allowing the offender to enter.

You may also want to watch:

Once inside, a box containing 10 to 12 vintage Action Man figures from the 1960s and some associated outfits was removed, as well as a jeep ad trailer in its original box.

The estimated total value is thought to be about £1,000.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour, has been approached to buy one of the figures or has seen them online for sale recently should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/30981/20.

Officers can be contacted by calling 101 or visiting this website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called to collision between Audi and motorcycle

All emergency services attended the accident in Bedfield Road, Earl Soham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Roads and junctions set to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

More cycle lanes - and other road changes - are to be put in place in Suffolk towns to encourage people to walk and cycle Picture: GETTY IMAGES./ISTOCKPHOTO

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called to collision between Audi and motorcycle

All emergency services attended the accident in Bedfield Road, Earl Soham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Roads and junctions set to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

More cycle lanes - and other road changes - are to be put in place in Suffolk towns to encourage people to walk and cycle Picture: GETTY IMAGES./ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man died from injuries after hit-and-run involving Pete Doherty’s manager a decade ago, inquest hears

Chris Corder died from injuries he suffered after being hit by a car being driven by Pete Doherty's manager while handing out newsletters in Benton Street. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Bomb disposal called to Suffolk college after grenade discovered

Police were called to reports of a Second World War grenade which was dug up in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

Death threat prisoner’s second walk-out an ‘act of self-sabotage’

Scott Chandler walked out of Hollesley Bay prison between roll calls Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Vintage Action Man models worth £1,000 stolen from shed

Vintage Action Man models worth £1,000 have been stolen from a shed in Little Bealings Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24