‘Covid-safe’ Suffolk Sunrise cycle race being held in October

PUBLISHED: 13:50 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:50 30 September 2020

Cyclists are being urged to sign up to the Suffolk Sunrise cycle challenge in aid of Action Medical Research Picture: AMRC

A bicycle ride that takes participants through Suffolk villages in aid of childrens’ medical research is going ahead in a ‘Covid-safe’ manner.

Action Medical Research, which raises funds for life-changing medical research for babies and children, saw its income diminish “overnight” due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But the charity is pressing ahead with plans for the Suffolk Ride 100 on Sunday, October 18 and encouraged cyclists to sign up.

The route for the event starts at Framlingham College, near Framlingham Castle, and pass through surrounding villages.

Entry for the 42-mile route costs £30 and the 65-mile route costs £40.

A spokesman for the charity said: “Action prides itself on delivering professional cycle events across the country, with our Suffolk Sunrise being one of the most popular events in our cycle calendar.

“The team will ensure you have a great day cycling in a Covid-safe environment.”

