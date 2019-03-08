Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Charity cycle challenge across Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 17:41 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:41 11 March 2019

Cyclists are being urged to sign up to the Suffolk Sunrise cycle challenge in aid of Action Medical Research for Children Picture: AMR

Cyclists are being urged to sign up to the Suffolk Sunrise cycle challenge in aid of Action Medical Research for Children Picture: AMR

Action Medical Research

Cyclists are being urged to saddle up in aid of the Suffolk Sunrise cycle challenge when it returns this spring.

The event, on May 19, is in aid of children’s charity Action Medical Research and offers three routes which all start and finish at Framlingham College.

The Cool route is 42 miles, the Classic is 65 miles and the Champion is 102 miles.

All will have feed stations across the three routes, in Little Bealings, Fressingfield, Peasenhall and Holton.

A spokesman said: “Cyclists participating in the Suffolk Sunrise will be raising money to help fund medical research into conditions affecting babies and children.

“We encourage all our riders to fundraise a minimum of £100 for Action Medical Research.”

This event is part of the charity’s popular RIDE100 series of one-day bike rides that take place across the country,

Entry costs £26 for the Cool route, or £38 for the Classic and Champion, which includes chip timing, food and water stations, marshals and mechanics.

Action Medical Research is a UK-wide children’s charity which funds research to tackle childhood diseases.

Since it began in 1952 it has helped introduce the first polio vaccines in the UK, the use of ultrasound in pregnancy and testing the rubella vaccine.

It is currently funding research into areas including premature birth, epilepsy, asthma, scarlet fever, and cerebral palsy.

For more information or to register go to the Suffolk Sunrise website.

Most Read

Teen arrested after huge drugs stash found during stop and search

A large stash of drugs and money was discovered in a vehicle in Earls Colne Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Private misconduct hearing for Stephen Hawking nurse Patricia Dowdy from Ipswich

Professor Stephen Hawking on his visit to the Kesgrave Community Centre to visit the Headway conference Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man with ‘pair of tights on head’ robs Londis store at knifepoint

Police are appealing for witnesses after a knifepoint robbery at a shop in Haverhill. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Fuller Flavour: We might be down but we’re certainly not out!

Town fans celebrate at The Hawthorns Picture Pagepix

‘He’s got attributes’ – Lambert set to hand Jackson rare start at Bristol City

Kayden Jackson closes down Sam Johnstone at West Brom Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Teen arrested after huge drugs stash found during stop and search

A large stash of drugs and money was discovered in a vehicle in Earls Colne Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Private misconduct hearing for Stephen Hawking nurse Patricia Dowdy from Ipswich

Professor Stephen Hawking on his visit to the Kesgrave Community Centre to visit the Headway conference Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man with ‘pair of tights on head’ robs Londis store at knifepoint

Police are appealing for witnesses after a knifepoint robbery at a shop in Haverhill. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Fuller Flavour: We might be down but we’re certainly not out!

Town fans celebrate at The Hawthorns Picture Pagepix

‘He’s got attributes’ – Lambert set to hand Jackson rare start at Bristol City

Kayden Jackson closes down Sam Johnstone at West Brom Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Miles Jupp made Mary Poppins’ David Tomlinson live on stage

Miles Jupp as David Tomlinson in the one man play The Life I Lead at Bury Theatre Royal

Ed Sheeran ‘wildlife pond’ could be used for swimming, claim neighbours

Sheeran has built a 'wildlife pond' in his back garden - but some neighbours complain it could be used as a swimming pool Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

‘It depends on who turns up on the night’... Felixstowe boss Watson ahead of big Stowmarket clash

Felixstowe boss Ian Watson. Photo: Stan Baston

‘None of us have any plans to go anywhere else’ - Bishop says young stars want to be part of Town’s ‘exciting’ future

Teddy Bishop is excited for the future at Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

‘He’s got attributes’ – Lambert set to hand Jackson rare start at Bristol City

Kayden Jackson closes down Sam Johnstone at West Brom Picture Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists