Charity cycle challenge across Suffolk

Cyclists are being urged to sign up to the Suffolk Sunrise cycle challenge in aid of Action Medical Research for Children Picture: AMR Action Medical Research

Cyclists are being urged to saddle up in aid of the Suffolk Sunrise cycle challenge when it returns this spring.

The event, on May 19, is in aid of children’s charity Action Medical Research and offers three routes which all start and finish at Framlingham College.

The Cool route is 42 miles, the Classic is 65 miles and the Champion is 102 miles.

All will have feed stations across the three routes, in Little Bealings, Fressingfield, Peasenhall and Holton.

A spokesman said: “Cyclists participating in the Suffolk Sunrise will be raising money to help fund medical research into conditions affecting babies and children.

“We encourage all our riders to fundraise a minimum of £100 for Action Medical Research.”

This event is part of the charity’s popular RIDE100 series of one-day bike rides that take place across the country,

Entry costs £26 for the Cool route, or £38 for the Classic and Champion, which includes chip timing, food and water stations, marshals and mechanics.

Action Medical Research is a UK-wide children’s charity which funds research to tackle childhood diseases.

Since it began in 1952 it has helped introduce the first polio vaccines in the UK, the use of ultrasound in pregnancy and testing the rubella vaccine.

It is currently funding research into areas including premature birth, epilepsy, asthma, scarlet fever, and cerebral palsy.

For more information or to register go to the Suffolk Sunrise website.