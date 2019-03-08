Walking in Suffolk takes slight tumble as residents take up cycling

The number of people walking in the county has dipped Picture: GETTY IMAGES/I STOCKPHOTO/ GRAHAM OLIVER Graham Oliver

Cycling is on the rise in Suffolk - although the number of people walking has fallen, statistics have showed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The data was taken from the Active Lives Survey which surveyed 180,000 people across the UK from November 2017 to November 2018.

The percentage of people who said they walked at least once a month in Suffolk dropped from 80.6% in 2016/7 to 78.5% in 2017/8.

There was also a 3% drop in for those who said they walked at least once a week.

The statistics were also broken down by district; Mid Suffolk had the highest percentage of people who waked at least once a month at 80.8% while the lowest figure was just 75.3% in Forest Heath.

Meanwhile, the number of people who cycled at least once a month increased across the county from 20.3% to 20.7% with almost every district showing improvements over the past year.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Coastal (now part of East Suffolk) showed the biggest improvement of almost 4%, putting it top of the districts for cycling at least once a month.

Babergh recorded the lowest amount of people cycling at least once a month at just 17.1%.

James Reeder, cabinet member for public health and prevention at Suffolk County Council, said: "Suffolk is fortunate to have played host to large-scale sporting events in recent years, such as the Women's Tour as well as mass participation events like the Walking festival and Women on Wheels cycle events.

"We know that physical activity has significant benefits for both physical and mental health and increasing activity at any stage of your life can bring huge benefits.

"The easiest way to move more is to make activity part of everyday life, like walking or cycling instead of using the car to get around, or taking the stairs instead of the lift.

"Earlier in the year we launched the first ever Move Suffolk Week, which encouraged people to try something new, and incorporate physical activity into the daily routine."

Xavier Brice, chief executive at the walking and cycling charity Sustrans said: "2018 saw cycling levels in England remain at 2% at a national level, with small increases in most regions of England, showing that much more needs to be done overall to increase cycling across the nation."