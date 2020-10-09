Fit Villages scheme welcomes 1,000th visitor in two years

The Fit Villages scheme has welcomed its 1,000th participant in two years Picture: ACTIVE SUFFOLK Archant

A scheme to keep Suffolk villagers fit, active and socialising has hit a significant landmark by welcoming its 1,000th participant since securing further funding two years ago.

The Fit Villages project, run by Active Suffolk, was launched more than a decade ago and has invited residents throughout the county to community halls to take part in activities such as table tennis, yoga and walking football.

In April 2018, the scheme secured its future after it was announced that the lottery funding organisers relied on was to continue.

Since then, 63 individual projects have launched in 59 rural locations across Suffolk - and the team has this month celebrated a huge milestone after welcoming their 1,000th unique participant through the door.

The Fit Villages scheme has returned after the coronavirus lockdown and continued to welcome both new and old members.

Among the new activities being offered by the team include the carpet bowls sessions at Coddenham Village Hall, tai chi in Corton and pilates at Barningham.

Nick Pringle, senior development officer at Active Suffolk, encouraged people to take part in the numerous sessions on offer throughout the county.

He said: “We are pleased to have reached this milestone as it reflects the positive impact that Fit Villages has had on many communities across Suffolk.

“Our focus now is showcasing how physical activity initiatives such as Fit Villages play a vital role in supporting people’s health and wellbeing, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, and that it should be seen as a genuine antidote to the concerns many of us are feeling right now.

“Therefore, we encourage all to take part in local activity, especially throughout the autumn and winter.”

Chris Lawson, project officer at Active Suffolk, added: “The current achievement of the Fit Villages project is a testament to the activators, venues and instructors who have identified the importance of physical activity within their communities.

“Despite the many challenges faced since March, we have seen a demonstration of how robust and enthusiastic they are, emphasised by the safe and successful relaunch of several projects across the county.

“Because of this, we are extremely confident in launching new activities in a safe and enjoyable way.”

