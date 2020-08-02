E-edition Read the EADT online edition
100-home estate given green light despite local concerns

PUBLISHED: 07:30 03 August 2020

A group of residents who attended Babergh District Council's planning committee to oppose plans for 100 new homes in Acton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS



Archant

An application to build 100 homes in a Suffolk village has been given the final green light despite strong local objections.

The site of the new 100 home estate in Acton which has been accepted by Babergh District Council's planning committee. Picture: GOOGLE MAPSThe site of the new 100 home estate in Acton which has been accepted by Babergh District Council's planning committee. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The plans to build the homes on land south of Tamage Road in Acton were met by anger by some local people who attended a planning meeting in March, when a decision on the homes was deferred for further talks.

Babergh District Council’s planning committee later granted outline permission for the scheme during a Skype hearing in June and a council planning officer has now given the project the final go ahead.

Committee chairman Peter Beer described the decision as “not an easy one to make” before declaring that the benefits of the homes outweigh any potential harm.

The most recent decision means that work can now begin on the homes.

Residents expressed their anger at the plans which they said are “totally unacceptable” at the meeting in March, before the Covid-19 lockdown.

However, representatives from development company Bloor Homes defended its plans, which will now see a range of one, two, three and four bed properties and a children’s play park built on the land.

The company’s eastern planning director Robert Eburne said that Bloor Homes had taken care to ensure the design of the scheme ‘sits well within the landscape’ of the village.

Speaking at the meeting, he said: “The planning application is not a speculative development but is planned to sensitively respond to environmental constraints.

“It is also proposed in a sustainable way with PV solar panels proposed.”

However a large group of local politicians and residents also had their say at the meeting.

More than 20 residents attended Endeavour House, and highlighted a lack of spaces at the local primary school, a lack of availability at the local GP as well as highways problems as their main concerns. They also listed a loss of countryside as another reason for its rejection.

John Purser, an Acton resident who has been involved in the campaign against the new homes for three years, said: “While houses have to be built - and we have no problem with that at all - we are already providing a site in Acton for 100 homes and we feel that we have done our bit.”

