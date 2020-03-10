E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Disqualified drink-driver jailed for repeating same offences one year later

10 March, 2020 - 19:00
Adam Miszkiel was jailed for 24 weeks for drink-driving whille disqualified and subject to a suspended sentence imposed for the same offences Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Adam Miszkiel was jailed for 24 weeks for drink-driving whille disqualified and subject to a suspended sentence imposed for the same offences Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk Constabulary

A man has been jailed for drink-driving while disqualified - a year to the day after being convicted of the same offences.

Adam Miszkiel refused to take a breath test, provided false details and threatened to punch a police officer after being arrested near Ipswich last Sunday afternoon.

The 41-year-old, of Victor Road, Colchester, was eventually found to have driven 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the limit being 35mcg.

Miszkiel, who admitted drink-driving and driving while disqualified at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday, had been subject to a suspended jail sentence imposed on March 8 last year for driving with 128mcg of alcohol in breath, while disqualified for failing to provide a breath sample in 2015.

Prosecutor Lesla Small said Miszkiel and another male were seen urinating beside the Bypass Nurseries Garden Centre, in Capel Saint Mary, before leaving in a Honda Civic at about 3.50pm.

Police followed the car along the A12 to the Jet petrol station, where Miszkiel refused to provide a sample of breath before telling officers “arrest me then”, when warned about the consequences.

Details provided in custody were proved to be false after Miszkiel’s fingerprints were put through a Live Scan machine, Ms Small told the court.

“He was aggressive and told an officer ‘I could punch you in the face’ before eventually providing a specimen,” she added.

Dino Barricella, acting as duty solicitor, argued it would be unjust for magistrates to activate Miszkiel’s suspended prison sentence because of his hitherto good compliance with the probation service and potential impact of custody on his job, home and family.

Mr Barricella said that, of the little mitigation he could offer, there was no evidence of an unacceptable standard of driving.

“While there seemed to be some lack of co-operation to begin with, his mood changed and he provided a sample as soon as an interpreter arrived,” he added.

He said Miszkiel had unresolved drink problems, despite being deemed no longer dependant following a court ordered treatment programme.

Magistrates activated eight weeks of the suspended sentence and imposed consecutive eight-week sentences for the latest offences.

Miszkiel was also banned from driving for another five years.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar docked in Dominica. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Builders apologise over ‘dangerous’ faults in new home

George Skipper and Rhiannon Jennings recently moved into a brand new Kier property and have had huge problems with damp and now the electrics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar docked in Dominica. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Builders apologise over ‘dangerous’ faults in new home

George Skipper and Rhiannon Jennings recently moved into a brand new Kier property and have had huge problems with damp and now the electrics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man arrested on suspicion of murder over woman’s death

Mill Hill in Capel St Mary. PicturE: SOPHIE BARNETT

Latest figures show coronavirus cases rise by five in East of England

The Government has issued its latest update on coronavirus Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Essex surgery confirms case of coronavirus

Baddow Village Surgery in Chelmsford has confirmed one of its patients has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Drive 24