Man avoids prison for exposing himself to three schoolchildren

Adam Wells was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

A carpenter who exposed himself to three children in one afternoon has avoided going straight to jail.

Adam Wells exposed his penis to an 11-year-old girl in Woodbridge and two boys, aged eight and 10, in Ufford last summer.

The 21-year-old, of Low Road, Hasketon, admitted two counts of exposure before magistrates in June.

At Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, Wells was sentenced to a three-year community order and banned from going near play areas for a period of two years.

The court heard how Wells pulled up in a van and exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl walking home along a narrow Woodbridge street last August.

An hour later, he again exposed himself before urinating in front of two boys playing near the recreation ground in Ufford.

Lynne Shirley, mitigating, said Wells “struggled to rationalise” what led him to commit the offences, but that his mental health had been affected by a “rocky period” in his relationship with his partner.

“Importantly, that behaviour has not been repeated,” added Miss Shirley.

“He understands these are serious offences committed within a fairly close proximity of time.”

Although currently in receipt of benefits following a period out of work, Wells was described as a talented carpenter in a reference submitted to the court.

Miss Shirley said: “He will have to live with his actions.

“There is a realistic alternative to imprisonment, given his age, lack of antecedence and there being no further offences.”

Judge Emma Peters said Wells left three children considerably frightened by his actions.

“Children should be allowed to go about their summer holidays without having to see such a frightening sight,” she added.

“There was an element of you targeting vulnerable victims – in so far as these were children.”

Judge Peters said the most constructive way to punish and rehabilitate Wells was by way of a three-year community order.

During that time, he must complete the Horizon programme for male sex offenders, along with up to 20 days of rehabilitation activity requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work.

He was banned from going within 50 metres of a play area or skate park for two years and must sign the sex offenders’ register for the next five years.