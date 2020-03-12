E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Likely case of coronavirus identified at Addenbrooke's Hospital

PUBLISHED: 10:26 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:45 12 March 2020

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge has identified a likely case Picture: PAUL GREEN

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge has identified a likely case Picture: PAUL GREEN

Archant

Addenbrooke's Hospital has released a statement this morning saying that 'a likely positive case' of coronavirus has been identified on one of its wards.

The hospital, which is based in Cambridge but treats patients from across the region, said that they were now looking to trace those who had been in contact with the patient.

In statement on its website the hospital said: 'A likely positive case of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has been identified on one of our isolation wards at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

'A 'contact tracing' exercise is now underway to trace other staff who might have had close (face to face) contact with the patient. Close contacts to the patient concerned will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after they had contact with the likely case.

'This well-tested method will ensure that any risk to them is minimised and the wider public is protected. Be scrupulous with your hygiene.'

Medical director, Dr Ashley Shaw, said: 'It is very important to protect yourself by following the well-publicised guidance for hand-washing. Please also be scrupulous with your hygiene and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth and use and then bin tissues if you cough or sneeze. These are the best steps that you can take that will help to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

'Patients with appointments or who need to attend for urgent or emergency care should still come to hospital.'

READ MORE: Call for Suffolk communities to look after elderly in wake of coronavirus

Topic Tags:

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Detectives granted extra time to question man after woman found dead

Forentic teams at the scene in Capel St Mary. Picture: EAST ANGLIA NEWS SERVICE

Cruel fraudsters trick elderly woman out of £75,000 life savings

The woman lost £75,000 in telephone fraud to scammers Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Likely case of coronavirus identified at Addenbrooke’s Hospital

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge has identified a likely case Picture: PAUL GREEN

‘An exciting time’: OrbisEnergy welcomes new recruit

Ian Pease started work this week as the Business Development Manager at the OrbisEnergy centre in Lowestoft. Picture: OrbisEnergy

Ipswich Town games ‘set to be played behind closed doors to help combat coronavirus... with confirmation possible today’

Ipswich Town could play their games behind closed doors in a bid to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: PA
Drive 24