Likely case of coronavirus identified at Addenbrooke's Hospital

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge has identified a likely case Picture: PAUL GREEN Archant

Addenbrooke's Hospital has released a statement this morning saying that 'a likely positive case' of coronavirus has been identified on one of its wards.

The hospital, which is based in Cambridge but treats patients from across the region, said that they were now looking to trace those who had been in contact with the patient.

In statement on its website the hospital said: 'A likely positive case of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has been identified on one of our isolation wards at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

'A 'contact tracing' exercise is now underway to trace other staff who might have had close (face to face) contact with the patient. Close contacts to the patient concerned will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after they had contact with the likely case.

'This well-tested method will ensure that any risk to them is minimised and the wider public is protected. Be scrupulous with your hygiene.'

Medical director, Dr Ashley Shaw, said: 'It is very important to protect yourself by following the well-publicised guidance for hand-washing. Please also be scrupulous with your hygiene and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth and use and then bin tissues if you cough or sneeze. These are the best steps that you can take that will help to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

'Patients with appointments or who need to attend for urgent or emergency care should still come to hospital.'

