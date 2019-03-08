If you've ever dreamed of owning a pub - here's your chance

Punters in the east Suffolk village of Little Bealings have come together to raise a huge amount of money in an attempt to save their local - and now you have the chance to get involved.

The Admiral's Head closed its doors in July 2012, but now a campaign group has come together to try and re-open it as a community-owned pub.

Formed out of an open meeting after the pub was put up for sale this summer, The Friends of The Admiral's Head are seeking to raise £300,000 in community shares.

In just one night, when they launched their share pledge at Bealings Village Hall on October 10, they collected more than £20,000.

Now they are extending an open invitation to anyone who would like to pledge to buy shares, with investment starting at £50.

Alexis Morcrette, vice chair of the Friends of The Admiral's Head, said: "There has been a pub here since the mid-1700s.

"The Admiral's Head was well-loved by residents of Little Bealings, surrounding villages, as well as people who lived and worked nearby.

"It's a tragedy that it has turned from the heart of the community to a shut-up eye-sore. Now is our chance to change that.

"Our hope is to come together to reopen the pub once again."

Having run a community consultation, the group plans to provide safe parking for a neighbouring primary school, and also hopes to open a shop on site to provide the community with local produce and everyday essentials."

Mr Morcrette added: "It's really promising to have seen so much support so early on. But we've still got a long way to go to hit our target and be able to submit a credible bid for the pub."

The group's bid for the pub will need to be submitted by Saturday, November 3, before the property goes on sale to other buyers.

Mr Morcrette added: "We are keen to be as inclusive as possible and we want to have a large number of shareholders to allow people to feel that they really are helping out the community.

"For anyone looking to make a difference with their money, it's a great investment."

The minimum buy in for shareholders is £50 but Mr Morcrette is keen for a range of investors to ensure the interests of the pub are upheld.

New directors are chosen each year, and shareholders will have a chance to run in the elections.

Click here if you're interested in becoming a shareholder.