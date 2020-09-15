E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Former pub could be turned into a home

PUBLISHED: 11:13 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 15 September 2020

The Admiral's Head pub in Little Bealings closed in 2012, with owners seeking permission to convert it into a home Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

Fresh plans have been submitted to convert a closed pub in Little Bealings into a home.

The Admiral’s Head, in Sandy Lane, served its last customers in 2012 after landlords Rosario and Jazmine D’Angelo had been in charge for eight and a half years.

The owners cited rising costs due to a drainage issue as part of the reason for the pub’s closure.

Members of the community have rallied together in an effort to save the pub in the years since, successfully listing the building as an asset of community value.

Mr and Mrs D’Angelo have already attempted to convert the pub into a home, though a planning application was turned down in 2017.

However, the couple have now revised their plans after listing the property for sale last year.

The planning statement submitted with the new application said: “The Admiral’s Head clearly requires significant investment to bring it up to a standard whereby it can function as a ‘destination’ public house. Local trade alone is not sufficient to sustain a public house.”

