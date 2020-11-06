Revised bid to convert closed pub into home blocked
PUBLISHED: 11:28 06 November 2020
RACHEL EDGE
A second bid to convert a closed pub in Little Bealings into a home has been refused by planners.
The Admiral’s Head, in Sandy Lane, closed in 2012 after landlords Rosario and Jazmine D’Angelo had been in charge for eight and a half years.
Mr and Mrs D’Angelo previously had an application to convert the building into a home turned down in 2017.
You may also want to watch:
However, a revised application was submitted arguing the pub required “significant investment” and local trade would not be enough to maintain it as a business.
MORE: Former pub could be turned into a home
A residents’ campaign group - the Friends of The Admiral’s Head - still has intentions of buying and reopening the pub, if funds can be raised.
East Suffolk Council’s planners have now blocked the revised application, believing the scheme would result in a “complete loss” of a community asset and potentially harm the “social and cultural well-being of the local community”.
MORE: ‘Unviable’ pub which closed due to Covid-19 to be turned into home
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.