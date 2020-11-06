Revised bid to convert closed pub into home blocked

A second bid to convert a closed pub in Little Bealings into a home has been refused by planners.

The Admiral’s Head, in Sandy Lane, closed in 2012 after landlords Rosario and Jazmine D’Angelo had been in charge for eight and a half years.

Mr and Mrs D’Angelo previously had an application to convert the building into a home turned down in 2017.

However, a revised application was submitted arguing the pub required “significant investment” and local trade would not be enough to maintain it as a business.

A residents’ campaign group - the Friends of The Admiral’s Head - still has intentions of buying and reopening the pub, if funds can be raised.

East Suffolk Council’s planners have now blocked the revised application, believing the scheme would result in a “complete loss” of a community asset and potentially harm the “social and cultural well-being of the local community”.

