Adnams unveils plans to revive fire-hit Ship Inn pub

Fire crews were forced to remove much of the Ship Inn's thatch roof Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Adnams has submitted detailed plans on how it plans to rebuild the fire-hit Ship Inn pub in Levington.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters spent hours dealing with a serious blaze at the historic pub in March this year.

Twenty fire engines and 45 firefighters were sent to the pub and were forced to remove much of its thatched roof.

The fire was the third serious blaze at the pub, with damage having been caused previously in 2001 and also in the late 1980s.

Investigations by Suffolk Fire and Rescue deemed that the fire was accidental, with the cause most likely to have been a burning ember which had been released from the pub's chimney.

The Ship's owner, Adnams, confirmed in April that it was looking to have the pub re-opened by Christmas after meeting with insurers and contractors to consider what work needed to be done to restore the venue.

At the time Adnams stated that it was looking to use technology to help prevent future fires at the site as part of any improvements.

It also stated that staff from the site had been found alternative roles within the company or with other local employers while the work was set to be carried out.

Work was set to begin in June and last for around 20 weeks.

You may also want to watch:

Now, Adnams has put in an application to East Suffolk Council for the changes it intends to make to the Ship, which is a listed building.

The pub has been grade II listed since 1985 for being a rare example of an aisled hall house, which probably dates back to the 14th century. As such, care has to be taken with any planned changes to the building.

Among the details within Adnams' application are plans to restore the pub's Norfolk reed thatch roof, which was largely destroyed as a result of the blaze.

Plans submitted to the council describe the new roof as likely to be "like for like" with its previous counterpart.

Work is also being undertaken to match the timbers being used in the roof structure.

The application also outlines proposed work for the pub's chimney, where a new stove is proposed, as well as the rebuilding of internal walls upstairs.

Nick Attfield, Adnams' director of properties, experiences, tours and events, said: "As The Ship is a listed building we have made the relevant application to start works on restoring the building following March's fire."