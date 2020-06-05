E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Four Adnams pubs set to reopen on July 4 - but which ones?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 05 June 2020

Suffolk brewery Adnams is aiming to reopen four of its pubs on July 4 as coronavirus lockdown eases Picture: SARAH GROVES

Suffolk brewery Adnams is aiming to reopen four of its pubs on July 4 as coronavirus lockdown eases Picture: SARAH GROVES

Sarah Groves

Adnams beer fans will soon be able to get their hands on a freshly poured pint as the brewery looks to reopen four pubs on July 4.

Nick Attfield, director of properties at Adnams, said he is hopeful pubs will be enjoyable while remaining safe Picture: JAMES BEDFORD/ADNAMSNick Attfield, director of properties at Adnams, said he is hopeful pubs will be enjoyable while remaining safe Picture: JAMES BEDFORD/ADNAMS

The news comes as the government continues on its “road map” to lifting lockdown and has provisionally identified the first weekend of July as the start of the hospitality industry reopening.

Nick Attfield, director of properties at the brewery, which is tied to 44 pubs, inns and hotels in the region, said the four pubs are wholly-owned by the brewery – but will not confirm their locations until next week.

Mr Attfield said: “The approach we are taking for our managed properties is one based on science and safety.

“The four sites we are looking to open are spacious and have large outdoor spaces, which will match protocols and plans supported by the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA). I know these will be made safe and will ensure social distancing can be adhered to while making sure all facilities can be used appropriately.

“For our other tenanted properties, we are working closely with our tenants and continue to give them the same support we give to our own premises – we need their help just as much as they need ours and I am sure they will all make the right decisions.”

The pubs have been chosen to ensure the 2m social distancing guidelines can be adhered to, and will be regularly cleaned, while customers will be able to order food and drink via their smartphone.

Mr Attfield said the brewery has taken every consideration to allow customers to enjoy a trip to the pub while remaining as safe as possible.

He added: “It is a time for us to learn and adapt and I am sure we will learn a lot in the first few days and weeks and that we can ensure a smooth opening for our other sites. There are things we will have to relearn after staff were furloughed for so long and new things we will have to learn to adapt to the new world we live in.

“None of us want to go through the heart ache, worry and stresses again by not getting things right on reopening.  “It is such a family environment when you work in pubs – we are so close to our teams and have a huge responsibility to look after them and our customers.”

The BBPA has raised concerns over the timescale of reopening and ensuring enough beer will be available, although Mr Attfield insisted the brewery is ready to trade – but stressed any changes to the timescale must be communicated “quickly and effectively”.

Which Suffolk and Essex glamping sites are preparing to re-open this summer?

Gypsy's Rest glamping caravans at Secret Meadows Picture: Secret Meadows

'Like living in a movie' - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

'Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly': Suffolk coast's fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of 'devastating' fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Four Adnams pubs set to reopen on July 4 - but which ones?

Suffolk brewery Adnams is aiming to reopen four of its pubs on July 4 as coronavirus lockdown eases Picture: SARAH GROVES

