Adnams wins national sustainability award

PUBLISHED: 10:42 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:42 11 October 2019

Adnams Master Brewer, Fergus Fitzgerald (third from the left) and Adnams CEO, Dr Andy Wood (fourth from the left) alongside other award winners at the British Beer & Pub Association�s Annual Dinner. Photo: British Beer and Pub Association.

Adnams Master Brewer, Fergus Fitzgerald (third from the left) and Adnams CEO, Dr Andy Wood (fourth from the left) alongside other award winners at the British Beer & Pub Association�s Annual Dinner. Photo: British Beer and Pub Association.

Adnams is celebrating being recognised as a national champion of sustainability.

The Southwold firm was named winner of the British Beer and Pub Association's inaugural Sustainability Award.

Presented to Adnams CEO, Dr Andy Wood, and master brewer, Fergus Fitzgerald, the award recognises the company's leading approach to sustainable business over three decades.

Dr Wood said: "Fergus and I are truly honoured to have received this award on behalf of the entire Adnams team. Sustainability has been, is, and will always remain at the heart of everything we do as a business, so it's particularly pleasing to recognised by our peers for something that's so ingrained in our DNA."

The award specifically recognised a number of Adnams initiatives including: use of a closed loop water system to save on water use, reduction of carbon emissions by 48% since 2008, developing the UK's lightest branded 500ml glass premium ale bottle at 280g and rehoming 500,000 honeybees.

The British Beer and Pub Association is the leading trade association for Britain's brewing and pub sector. It represents 90% of the beer brewed in Britain today and more than 20,000 pubs.

Brigid Simmonds, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, added: "Many congratulations to all of our winners. The BBPA Annual Awards serve to highlight the continued achievements of brewers and pubs and we are very proud of what they do."

