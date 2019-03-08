Meet the adorable newborn puppies who will soon be police crime-fighters

These adorable pups will grow up to police the streets! Picture: AMFIDES Archant

They might not look it right now, but these adorably cute puppies will soon be Essex's latest batch of hard-nosed crime fighters.

This pup is fast asleep already. Picture: AMFIDES This pup is fast asleep already. Picture: AMFIDES

The family-owned Amfides K9 kennel in Anglesey, Wales - which supplies dogs to Essex Police - has had a litter of ten new pups which will, in the near future, be part of force's dog unit.

When they are fully-trained, the German Shepherds will help officers to track down criminals and sniff for stolen goods or drugs.

But at just two weeks old, these pups are only just getting used to the world and learning to walk.

Owner Mark Sharpe has the tough job of working out which of the adorable faces has what it takes to become a police dog.

There were ten of the adorable pups born two weeks ago and the kennel hopes six of them will become service dogs. Picture: AMFIDES There were ten of the adorable pups born two weeks ago and the kennel hopes six of them will become service dogs. Picture: AMFIDES

He said that at the moment they are all very calm - but that by the time they reach five weeks, they will be very boisterous.

"That's when you'll see them start to run around and tip over plant pots and do things they're not supposed to do but for now they just lay there and sleep," the 52-year-old added.

"Their brains aren't fully developed yet so in these first eight weeks they tend to act as one pack and that's when we can do a lot of work to set the foundation."

This sleepy puppy could one day grow up to protect our residents. Picture: AMFIDES This sleepy puppy could one day grow up to protect our residents. Picture: AMFIDES

The pups do not yet have names, as Mr Clarke prefers to leave that to the police dog handlers who eventually take them on.

"A lot of thought goes into the decision to match the personalities and characters of the dogs to their handlers," he said.

"We raise them in a family setting so get to do a lot more than bigger commercial companies and we raise friendly well behaved dogs who can still do everything they need to out in the field."

The pups will be picked up by Essex Police just before Christmas on Monday, December 23, when they will be matched with their new owners.

This pup is ready for a nap! Picture: AMFIDES This pup is ready for a nap! Picture: AMFIDES

For now the pups are just pawfectly content being asleep.