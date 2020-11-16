Paedophile paid to watch children in Philippines perform sex acts on screen

A 58-year-old paedophile who paid to watch children in other parts of the world carry out his sexual fantasies has been jailed for four years.

Sentencing Adrian Page, Judge Rupert Overbuy described him as a “sexual deviant”, although he accepted that Page hadn’t had direct contact with the children.

He said that at Page’s request and following payment by him, extremely young children carried out sex acts while he watched on screen.

“In paying for them to do that, you disregarded their rights, feelings and the damage you were causing them physically and mentally,” said the judge.

He said the victims predominantly came from countries such as the Philippines and were abused for Page’s sexual gratification.

“You targeted young female children half-way round the world in poorer countries where others desperate for money acceded to your requests,” said the judge.

He said chat line logs recovered from his computer showed he had a high degree of sexual preoccupation with young girls, some as young as five.

“You specifically asked for young, thin girls to act out your fantasies,” said the judge.

“I’ve read references from from family and friends who describe you not as the sexual deviant that you secretly were but as kind, honest, considerate and hard-working.

“Not one of them can fathom what drove you into the depths you sank,” added the judge.

He said Page had lost his job as a result of the offences and had expressed genuine remorse.

Page, of Chapel Road, Langham, near Colchester, admitted a string of offences including three offences of making indecent images of children, possessing extreme pornography and eight offences of arranging or facilitating the sexual exploitation of children.

In addition to being jailed, he was given a sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

Jamie Sawyer, prosecuting, said Essex police went to Page’s home in January 2018 and seized a number of electrical items, including computer equipment.

When the devices were analysed, 34 indecent images of children in the most serious level A category were discovered and 22 images in category B as well as a number of extreme pornographic images.

Kirstin Beswick, for Page, said her client had taken it upon himself to do a course run by the Lucy Faithfull Foundation, which aims to prevent child abuse, and had received therapy from a psychotherapist.

“He has done a huge amount by himself to provide a greater understanding of why he behaved in this way,” said Miss Berwick.

She said at the time of the offences, he had been staying in hotels while working abroad and had felt isolated.