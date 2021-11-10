The Leiston Community Land Trust have plans to rejuvenate the town centre - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans for the rejuvenation of Leiston town centre will see 20 affordable homes built and the creation of an environmentally friendly, safe outdoor space to help combat loneliness.

Suffolk based Modece Architects have been working with the Leiston Community Land Trust to develop an achievable plan to save some of the historic Victorian properties in Sizewell Road.

Phase one of the plan will also include the new affordable properties in the High Street and the urban wild space which would link the two areas.

Once phase one has been completed the community land trust hope to push forward with plans to create a new market square in the town centre.

Plans for Sizewell Road in Leiston have been drawn up by the Leiston Community Land Trust - Credit: Simon Merrett

With the help of Modece, the community land trust have set up an Aviva Community Fund, which if successful will be put towards the creation of a communal garden.

The sensory wild meadow in the town centre will be a wellbeing garden which will offer a space of relaxation for residents and people living in the local area.

It is hoped that compost fences and insect hotels will be included which then could be moved if the phase two plans for a market square on the site are given the go ahead.

Phase two of the project to rejuvenate Leiston Town Centre would see a new market square created for residents - Credit: Simon Merrett

There will also be new pathways, lighting and street furniture built.

Matthew Bell, Director of Modece Architects based in Stowmarket said that the company's ethos has always been environmentally sustainable.

He said the Leiston Community Land Trust are "passionate about the plans for their town" and were keen to work with Modece after recognising their "environmental credentials" as the company helped redevelop the old Southwold Hospital site.

Mr Bell added: "We only believe in natural material - not the 'greenwashing' you often see around.

"Since 2016 we have changed our focus, we now work more with community groups and on social impact schemes to create community spaces".

The Leiston Community Land Trust are currently raising funds and preparing planning applications for phase one of the redevelopment project, which they hope to achieve within the next six months.

To donate to the Leiston Town centre regeneration fund project, which aims to raise £5,000, visit avivacommunityfund.co.uk/leiston-town-centre-regeneration.