Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban could be rehomed in Suffolk Airbnbs

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:21 PM August 26, 2021   
Suffolk could rehome Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban in Airbnb properties

Suffolk could rehome Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban in Airbnb properties - Credit: Open Grid Scheduler/Grid Engine / Flickr/Creative Commons

Afghan refugees could be temporarily rehomed in Suffolk Airbnb properties after the rental firm pledged to take in 20,000 people at no charge.

The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has sparked a mass evacuation from the country, as Western forces prepare to withdraw next week.

Airbnb's offer to take in people fleeing the hardline Islamist group starts immediately and will see refugees rehomed across the world.

The company has not yet disclosed where the refugees would be rehomed or for how long they would be looked after.

There are currently more than 500 properties in Suffolk registered with Airbnb.

Chaos-at-Kabul-airport-as-thousands-try-to-flee (1)

Brian Chesky, founder and chief executive of Airbnb, said: "As tens of thousands of Afghan refugees resettle around the world, where they stay will be the first chapter in their new lives.

"For these 20,000 refugees, my hope is that the Airbnb community will provide them with not only a safe place to rest and start over, but also a warm welcome home."

Suffolk

