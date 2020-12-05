Africa Alive! hunting for new zoo keeper - and you don’t need any experience

Published: 3:51 PM December 5, 2020 Updated: 11:12 AM December 9, 2020

A Suffolk zoo is looking for an apprentice animal keeper to join its team and no previous experience is necessary.

One of the giraffes at Africa Alive! pokes her head over the fence to say hello - the new apprentice animal keeper would help look after these animals Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

It could be the perfect job for someone who loves animals and a chance to train and learn more each day with the prospect of a lifelong career in zoo animal management.

Africa Alive!, a 100-acre wildlife park in north-east Suffolk, said the role would involve helping with the care of a “variety of domestic and exotic species” and providing support for the rest of the Zoo Animal Managament team where required.

The park said: “No prior zoo or animal husbandry experience for the post of apprentice is required as full in-house training will be given, although candidates will be expected to demonstrate a keen interest in zoo animal husbandry.”

Work will involve helping to ensure the animals are kept in the best physical and mental health possible, and to work with the animals to minimise stress and risk of injury to all involved.

The job is open to people aged 18 and over and the apprenticeship is expected to last 16 months. It would start in January.

Africa Alive!, near Kessingland, is one of the county’s busiest and best-loved tourist attractions and has more than 80 species of animals and is home to a range of African savannah animals, including giraffe and heavyweight rhinos. Other animals at the park – part of the Zoological Society of East Anglia – include cheetahs, lions, zebra and buffalo, as well as birds and domestoc livestock, and many more.

To find out more about the role click here.