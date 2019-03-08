Man charged after town centre stabbing

A man is due to appear in court after a stabbing outside After Office Hours in Colchester

A man has been charged following a stabbing in Colchester town centre.

Police were called to the scene around 1am Sunday, November 17 following reports a 21-year-old man had been stabbed in the chest following a disturbance outside the After Office Hours bar in High Street.

Jake Randall, 20, of Friday Wood Green, Colchester, in the town is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court today after being charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The victim was taken to hospital for his injuries, which are said to not be life-threatening.