Traditional afternoon tea service launched at hospital

PUBLISHED: 09:31 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:31 08 May 2019

Daisy left the neonatal unit at West Suffolk Hospital for the first time to have afternoon tea with mum Tracy, dad Simon, nana Irene and Tracy’s best friend Jade Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL

Daisy left the neonatal unit at West Suffolk Hospital for the first time to have afternoon tea with mum Tracy, dad Simon, nana Irene and Tracy's best friend Jade Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL

West Suffolk Hospital

A traditional afternoon tea is not something you would typically expect to find in an NHS hospital - but staff in Bury St Edmunds have launched a new service to help patients celebrate some good news.

The afternoon tea at West Suffolk Hospital is £6.50 per person Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITALThe afternoon tea at West Suffolk Hospital is £6.50 per person Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL

The classic afternoon tea, which includes a selection of finger sandwiches, cakes, a homemade scone with Cornish clotted cream and jam and teas or coffee, is now available at West Suffolk Hospital.

Parents Tracy Brett and Simon Wright, from Newmarket, were able to take advantage of the service and enjoy an afternoon tea with their newborn Daisy, who was born prematurely at just 24-weeks.

Daisy was born at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge before being transferred to West Suffolk's neonatal unit, and the family enjoyed their first outing in the hospital's Time Out restaurant.

Mum Tracy said: "It was such a treat to be able to enjoy a lovely afternoon tea with our family after such a stressful six months - and so exciting to take Daisy out in the pram for the first time.

"We can't wait to take her home soon, and can't fault the care we have received from NHS staff since her birth. She's our little miracle baby, and we will cherish her first special afternoon tea party forever."

At £6.50 per person, the afternoon tea can be offered for up to six people and dietary requirements can be catered for.

Broderick Pooley, catering and community facilities manager at the hospital, said: "It might sound like an odd thing to offer in a hospital, but sometimes families want to celebrate a new birth, or perhaps the end of some difficult treatment, or even an all clear.

"Patients may be unable to go home to celebrate straight away, but they are able to visit our staff restaurant with their family in a more relaxed setting, and that's why we wanted to be able to offer them a particularly special treat."

The afternoon tea is available from 2.30pm to 5pm in the Time Out restaurant at the hospital, and must be booked and paid for at least two days in advance.

Luke Nobbs, head chef at WSFT, said: "We've had some really positive feedback already - some staff managers have bought the afternoon tea for their staff as a thank you.

"The staff on our Rainbow children's ward even organised an afternoon tea party for one of their young patients to brighten their day.

"We pride ourselves on our top quality, freshly cooked food, the majority of which is served on site, and this was just another way of improving our patients', visitors' and staff's experience at our hospital."

