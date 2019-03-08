Afternoon tea by Woodbridge riverside in aid of cancer charity

Enjoy an afternoon tea by the riverside and raise funds for a good cause at the same time. Picture: COURTESY OF BILLIE BOX/MYELOMA UK Archant

Enjoy tea and cake by the riverside and know you are supporting a good cause.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jane Billing of Billie Box has been raising money for charity for the last seven years and hopes to raise more. Picture: PAUL NIXON Jane Billing of Billie Box has been raising money for charity for the last seven years and hopes to raise more. Picture: PAUL NIXON

Billie Box, the shipping container company based in Rendlesham, have raised money for charity for seven years and are hoping to continue with an afternoon tea held on behalf of Myeloma UK.

Myeloma is a blood cancer that stems from plasma cells with approximately 17,500 people living with the disease in the UK.

You may also want to watch:

By hosting an afternoon tea event at the Longshed in Woodbridge on Saturday, September 7, Billie Box are hoping to raise awareness and funds for research into the incurable cancer.

Myeloma UK is the only organisation in Britain fighting the war solely against myeloma and their ultimate goal is to find a cure.

With cakes being supplied by Toris Tasty Treats and Woodbridge Emporium kindly donating the tea, the occasion is sure to be a pleasant afternoon in aid of a good cause.

Tickets cost £10 and can be bought via email or by calling 01473 557409.