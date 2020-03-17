Woman in 70s assaulted by masked man who forced his way into home

A woman in her 70s was assaulted by a masked man in an aggravated burglary in Jaywick, where two televisions and jewellery were stolen.

Essex Police are investigating the incident which took place at around 10.40pm on Monday, March 16.

A spokesman said: “We are investigating an aggravated burglary in Jaywick where a woman was assaulted and two televisions and jewellery were stolen.”

It was reported a man wearing a mask and gloves forced his way into an address in Belsize Avenue and assaulted a woman in her 70s who was inside.

The man demanded money and jewellery before stealing two televisions, a silver diamond engagement ring, gold wedding band, silver earrings, and a Pandora bracelet with charms.

If you saw anything, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any other information please call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/41885/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.