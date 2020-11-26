E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Air ambulance called after car crashes into tree

PUBLISHED: 13:25 26 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 26 November 2020

A car has crashed into a tree in Blythburgh (stock image). Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services are at a crash in Blythburgh on the A1095, where a car has crashed into a tree.

Four engines from Suffolk Fire and Rescue are at the scene assisting police and the ambulance service, who are tending to one person inside the vehicle.

A spokesman said: “We were called at 12.27pm to reports of a car being involved in a collision with a tree.

“Police, road ambulance and the air ambulance are also on scene.”

The four engines have been sent from Wrentham, Southwold, Halesworth and Lowestoft South.

The extent of any injuries remains unknown at this time.

