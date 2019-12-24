Two airlifted to hospital after cars collide

Two people have been airlifted to West Suffolk Hospital following a car crash (File photo) Picture: EAAA Archant

Two people have been taken to hospital by air ambulance following a two vehicle collision in Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The crash happened in Wetherden Road near Bacton around 1.18pm today (Tuesday December 24) involving a silver Peugeot and a black Ford Fiesta.

Fire crews were sent to the scene to help free passengers from one of the cars.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said two people have been taken to West Suffolk Hospital by air ambulance for treatment.

Their injuries are said to be not life-threatening or life-changing.

The road remains open.