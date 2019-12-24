Two airlifted to hospital after cars collide
PUBLISHED: 14:44 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 24 December 2019
Archant
Two people have been taken to hospital by air ambulance following a two vehicle collision in Suffolk.
The crash happened in Wetherden Road near Bacton around 1.18pm today (Tuesday December 24) involving a silver Peugeot and a black Ford Fiesta.
Fire crews were sent to the scene to help free passengers from one of the cars.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said two people have been taken to West Suffolk Hospital by air ambulance for treatment.
Their injuries are said to be not life-threatening or life-changing.
The road remains open.