E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Air ambulance lands near scene of two-vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 12:37 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 17 February 2020

All emergency services are at the scene in Frinton Picture: CARL DOWN

All emergency services are at the scene in Frinton Picture: CARL DOWN

CARL DOWN

Police, firefighters and paramedics are all at the scene of a crash in Frinton.

Pictures from the scene show a number of emergency vehicles parked up in Witton Wood Road.

According to Essex County Council's travel feed, two vehicles have collided and the road is blocked in both directions.

It is not clear yet if anyone has been injured, or how seriously.

Witnesses reported seeing a car that appeared to have crashed into a garden.

An Essex and Herts Air Ambulance has landed nearby, in a field next to Frinton Cricket Club.

The approach to the town's railway station is also blocked off by police, witnesses added.

Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been contacted for further comment.

More follows

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Did you see the ‘meteor’ above Suffolk last night?

Did you spot the 'meteorite' above Suffolk? (file image) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Primary school gets first ‘outstanding’ Ofsted under new guidelines

Head girl and boy Emelia and Logan. Exning primary school are the first in Suffolk to get an outstanding Ofsted under new guidlines Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Major roadworks to start in Bury St Edmunds town centre

The Abbeygate and Pillar of Salt on Angel Hill in Bury. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

North Stander: Get ready for a mad scramble to the finishing line – we’re still in the fight!

Kayden Jackson celebrates his first and Town's second in the victory over Burton Albion. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Did you see the ‘meteor’ above Suffolk last night?

Did you spot the 'meteorite' above Suffolk? (file image) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Primary school gets first ‘outstanding’ Ofsted under new guidelines

Head girl and boy Emelia and Logan. Exning primary school are the first in Suffolk to get an outstanding Ofsted under new guidlines Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Major roadworks to start in Bury St Edmunds town centre

The Abbeygate and Pillar of Salt on Angel Hill in Bury. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

North Stander: Get ready for a mad scramble to the finishing line – we’re still in the fight!

Kayden Jackson celebrates his first and Town's second in the victory over Burton Albion. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Air ambulance lands near scene of two-vehicle crash

All emergency services are at the scene in Frinton Picture: CARL DOWN

After Storm Dennis passes, the East Anglian drought is finally over!

Heavy rain contributed to floods like this in Quay Street in Woodbridge, but it has helped restore groundwater supplies. Picture: ANDY JEFF

Sex offender back in court to admit indecent image charges

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Drone used in hunt for ‘high risk’ missing person

The fire service drone was sent up overnight (file photo) Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘It hasn’t clicked for us, until now’ – Needham Market attacker Mills

Adam Mills celebrates putting Needham Market 2-1 ahead against Hednesford. They eventually won 4-3, in what was former manager Richard Wilkins' last match in charge. Picture: BEN POOLEY
Drive 24