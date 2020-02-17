Air ambulance lands near scene of two-vehicle crash

Police, firefighters and paramedics are all at the scene of a crash in Frinton.

Pictures from the scene show a number of emergency vehicles parked up in Witton Wood Road.

According to Essex County Council's travel feed, two vehicles have collided and the road is blocked in both directions.

It is not clear yet if anyone has been injured, or how seriously.

Witnesses reported seeing a car that appeared to have crashed into a garden.

An Essex and Herts Air Ambulance has landed nearby, in a field next to Frinton Cricket Club.

The approach to the town's railway station is also blocked off by police, witnesses added.

Essex Police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been contacted for further comment.

More follows