Air ambulance called to Hollesley Bay prison and man taken to hospital

Sophie Barnett

Published: 1:03 PM March 8, 2021   
East Anglian Air Ambulance was founded in 2000

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed near Hollesley Bay Prison on Sunday night. - Credit: East Anglian Air Ambulance

There was a large presence by ambulance crews in Hollesley last night as a man was transported from the prison to Ipswich Hospital. 

Ambulance crews were called to Hollesley Bay Prison, near Woodbridge, at around 11.30pm on Sunday to take a male patient to hospital.

The air ambulance was spotted landing near the prison shortly after 11pm and was seen flying off shortly before midnight. 

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Two ambulances and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to HM Prison Hollesley Bay just after 10pm yesterday (Sunday, March 7). 

"A male patient was transported by land to Ipswich Hospital for further assessment and treatment.” 

