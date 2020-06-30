E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Air ambulance lands at Woodbridge school field

PUBLISHED: 11:10 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:20 30 June 2020

An air ambulance landed at Kyson Primary School after a nearby resident suffered a cardiac arrest Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

An air ambulance landed at a Woodbridge school after a nearby resident suffered a cardiac arrest.

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landed on the field at Kyson Primary School in Peterhouse Crescent around 7.45am Tuesday, June 30.

Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle were also called.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they had been called to a nearby property after someone suffered a cardiac arrest.

The spokeswoman added the patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital by land ambulance for further treatment.

Current details regarding their condition are not currently known.

