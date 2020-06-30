Air ambulance lands at Woodbridge school field

An air ambulance landed at Kyson Primary School after a nearby resident suffered a cardiac arrest Picture: ARCHANT Archant

An air ambulance landed at a Woodbridge school after a nearby resident suffered a cardiac arrest.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landed on the field at Kyson Primary School in Peterhouse Crescent around 7.45am Tuesday, June 30.

Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle were also called.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they had been called to a nearby property after someone suffered a cardiac arrest.

The spokeswoman added the patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital by land ambulance for further treatment.

Current details regarding their condition are not currently known.