Air ambulance lands in park following medical emergency
PUBLISHED: 09:52 15 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:52 15 November 2020
The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in a Leiston park following a medical emergency.
The Anglia Two air ambulance, from Cambridge Airport, was called to assist with the medical emergency shortly before 7.30pm last night, Saturday, November 14.
Officers from Suffolk police and land ambulance crews were also called to the town.
The air ambulance landed on the Victory Road Recreation Ground just after 8pm.
It departed back to Cambridge Airport at 9.10pm.
A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed officers were only called to help assist in clearing the area for the helicopter to land, but was unable to give any further details.
The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.
