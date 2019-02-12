Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Air ambulance called after car and lorry collide

PUBLISHED: 22:06 28 February 2019

An Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called to the scene Picture: ESSEX AND HERTS AIR AMBULANCE NHS TRUST (EHAART)

Firefighters freed a casualty trapped in a lorry following a serious collision near Colchester Zoo.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called shortly before 9am today following a crash between a car and a lorry on Maldon Road in Birch, just south of Colchester.

Fire crews worked with paramedics to help a casualty trapped in the lorry, who was freed by 9.45am and left in the care of the ambulance service.

An air ambulance also touched down at the scene – but it is not clear if its services were required.

PC Tom Raes, based at Stanway Roads Policing Unit, tweeted an image of the scene, adding that the clean up and recovery took “considerable time”.

“Busy shift today with Pc Bellingham,” he said.

“Attended a serious collision on Maldon Road in #Birch #Colchester along with @EastEnglandAmb @EHAAT_ @ECFRS

“After the casualty was taken care of the clean up and recovery took some considerable time #Fatal4 #DriveToArrive”

The condition of the casualty is not yet known.

