Published: 1:57 PM June 11, 2021

A woman has been taken to hospital after a "medical emergency" at Aldeburgh.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to the incident at St Pauls Close, not far from the seafront, just after 9.30am this morning (June 11).

The woman was subsequently transported by land ambulance to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.

Details of her condition are not yet known.