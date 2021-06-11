News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Air ambulance in attendance at 'medical emergency' at Aldeburgh

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:57 PM June 11, 2021   
An air ambulance has been called to Badwell Road, in Badwell Ash after a serious collision involving

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attended a "medical emergency" at Aldeburgh beach - Credit: Archant

A woman has been taken to hospital after a "medical emergency" at Aldeburgh. 

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to the incident at St Pauls Close, not far from the seafront, just after 9.30am this morning (June 11). 

The woman was subsequently transported by land ambulance to Ipswich Hospital for treatment. 

Details of her condition are not yet known. 

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Aldeburgh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook (left) has much to do in the transfer market.

Transfer window is open... A look at the business Ipswich Town need to do

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Rotherham United's Matt Crooks during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL Stadium, Rotherh

Exclusive

Ipswich Town set to bid for Rotherham midfielder Matt Crooks

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
President of the United States Joe Biden is expected to meet with U.S. Air Force Personnel based at RAF Mildenhall.

Joe Biden

What time will US President Joe Biden land in Suffolk today?

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Emyr Huws and Alan Judge could join Colchester United this summer

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Two more former Ipswich players could join Town army at Colchester next...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus