Published: 1:05 PM October 13, 2021

The air ambulance has landed on Southwold Common as crews attend a medical emergency - Credit: John Nottage

An air ambulance is attending a medical emergency in Southwold.

A spokesman for the East of England Air Ambulance said that crews were tasked to a medical emergency in Southwold at around 10.30am this morning.

Eyewitnesses saw the air ambulance land on Southwold Common.