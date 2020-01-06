E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Emergency services at scene of village crash

PUBLISHED: 09:03 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:16 06 January 2020

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Beccles Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash near Beccles involving a car and a motorbike.

Police were called just before 8am to Hog Lane in Ilketshall St Lawrence to reports that a car and a motorcycle had collided.

One person has been injured, police said.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said Hog Lane is currently blocked.

Police, the ambulance service and the air ambulance are attending the scene.

