Emergency services at scene of village crash
PUBLISHED: 09:03 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:16 06 January 2020
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash near Beccles involving a car and a motorbike.
Police were called just before 8am to Hog Lane in Ilketshall St Lawrence to reports that a car and a motorcycle had collided.
One person has been injured, police said.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said Hog Lane is currently blocked.
Police, the ambulance service and the air ambulance are attending the scene.