Air ambulance called after car collides with pedestrian
Published: 5:21 PM March 1, 2021 Updated: 5:29 PM March 1, 2021
- Credit: EEAA
A person has been injured and another taken to hospital after a crash in Haverhill between a car and pedestrian.
Suffolk police were called to the scene in Wratting Road, A143, at 3.38pm today to reports a man and car had collided.
The pedestrian has suffered a leg injury and the road has been closed by police, with a diversion through the Chalkstone estate.
The driver of the car has been taken to hospital and an air ambulance is confirmed to have landed at the scene.