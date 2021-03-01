News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Air ambulance called after car collides with pedestrian

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 5:21 PM March 1, 2021    Updated: 5:29 PM March 1, 2021
An air ambulance, land ambulance and several fire crews have been called to the Persimmon Homes site off Ellen Aldous Avenue in Hadleigh

An air ambulance has landed at the scene of a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Haverhill - Credit: EEAA

A person has been injured and another taken to hospital after a crash in Haverhill between a car and pedestrian.

Suffolk police were called to the scene in Wratting Road, A143, at 3.38pm today to reports a man and car had collided.

The pedestrian has suffered a leg injury and the road has been closed by police, with a diversion through the Chalkstone estate. 

The driver of the car has been taken to hospital and an air ambulance is confirmed to have landed at the scene.


Haverhill News
West Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans hopes not all supporters will ask for a cash refund on their part us

'Marcus Evans reiterates that he is not actively looking to sell the...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Lambert reminding then referee to keep an eye on his watch in the final moments of

'If it happens then there's a 99% chance I go' - Lambert on takeover...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Cov

Ipswich, Babergh and Colchester see slight rise in Covid cases

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
An artist’s impression of the new café and visitor centre at Needham Lake

New cafe at popular Suffolk beauty spot

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon