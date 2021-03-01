Published: 5:21 PM March 1, 2021 Updated: 5:29 PM March 1, 2021

An air ambulance has landed at the scene of a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Haverhill - Credit: EEAA

A person has been injured and another taken to hospital after a crash in Haverhill between a car and pedestrian.

Suffolk police were called to the scene in Wratting Road, A143, at 3.38pm today to reports a man and car had collided.

The pedestrian has suffered a leg injury and the road has been closed by police, with a diversion through the Chalkstone estate.

The driver of the car has been taken to hospital and an air ambulance is confirmed to have landed at the scene.



