Air ambulance called as child falls down 'steep ditch' in Suffolk village
Published: 11:44 AM October 4, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps/Archant
The air ambulance was called after a child fell down a steep ditch in a village near Sudbury.
A large number of emergency services were called to the incident in a field in Shepherds Lane in Glemsford at about 3pm on Sunday.
Paramedics were called to reports that a child had fallen down a steep ditch.
One ambulance, three Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles, two ambulance officer vehicles and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to the scene.
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "The patient was recovered with the aid of fire and rescue colleagues and was transported to West Suffolk Hospital by road ambulance for further assessment and care."