Air ambulance called as child falls down 'steep ditch' in Suffolk village

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:44 AM October 4, 2022
Air ambulance called to incident in Shapherds Lane in Glemsford

The air ambulance was called to an incident in Shapherds Lane in Glemsford at the weekend - Credit: Google Maps/Archant

The air ambulance was called after a child fell down a steep ditch in a village near Sudbury. 

A large number of emergency services were called to the incident in a field in Shepherds Lane in Glemsford at about 3pm on Sunday. 

Paramedics were called to reports that a child had fallen down a steep ditch. 

One ambulance, three Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles, two ambulance officer vehicles and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to the scene. 

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "The patient was recovered with the aid of fire and rescue colleagues and was transported to West Suffolk Hospital by road ambulance for further assessment and care."

Suffolk Live News
Sudbury News

