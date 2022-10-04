Air ambulance called as child falls down 'steep ditch' in Suffolk village

The air ambulance was called to an incident in Shapherds Lane in Glemsford at the weekend - Credit: Google Maps/Archant

The air ambulance was called after a child fell down a steep ditch in a village near Sudbury.

A large number of emergency services were called to the incident in a field in Shepherds Lane in Glemsford at about 3pm on Sunday.

Paramedics were called to reports that a child had fallen down a steep ditch.

One ambulance, three Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles, two ambulance officer vehicles and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to the scene.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "The patient was recovered with the aid of fire and rescue colleagues and was transported to West Suffolk Hospital by road ambulance for further assessment and care."