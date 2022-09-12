Person airlifted to hospital after being rescued from river

The air ambulance was called to an incident in Woodbridge today - Credit: Archant

A person has been airlifted to hospital after being rescued from the River Deben in Woodbridge.

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to River Wall in Woodbridge just after 12.55pm today (September 12) to reports of a person in the water.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 12.56pm today to the River Wall in Woodbridge with reports that a person was in the water.

"An ambulance, two operations managers, the Hazardous Area Response Team, the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

"The patient was airlifted to the Royal Papworth Hospital for treatment.”