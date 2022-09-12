News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Person airlifted to hospital after being rescued from river

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 5:02 PM September 12, 2022
The air ambulance was called to an incident in Woodbridge today

The air ambulance was called to an incident in Woodbridge today - Credit: Archant

A person has been airlifted to hospital after being rescued from the River Deben in Woodbridge.

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to River Wall in Woodbridge just after 12.55pm today (September 12) to reports of a person in the water. 

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 12.56pm today to the River Wall in Woodbridge with reports that a person was in the water.

"An ambulance, two operations managers, the Hazardous Area Response Team, the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

"The patient was airlifted to the Royal Papworth Hospital for treatment.”

Suffolk Live News
Woodbridge News

Don't Miss

An incident in Sudbury involving a suspected gas leek PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man remains under arrest after woman and girl stabbed to death in home

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
12/12/2014 Prince Charles visits engineering event at Essex Uni

The Queen | Updated

People of Suffolk invited as Charles to be proclaimed King in county

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The former Causton Junior School, which is now the site of SET Felix Primary School in Maidstone Road, Felixstowe

Education News

New Suffolk school opens for 310 pupils

Dominic Bareham

person
The scene in Great Waldingfield

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Village in 'shock' as police launch murder probe after double stabbing

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon