Air Ambulance attends Leiston school after student injured

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 10:16 AM October 20, 2021    Updated: 10:50 AM October 20, 2021
The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called out to Alde Valley Academy yesterday - Credit: Archant

The air ambulance was called to a school in Suffolk yesterday after a student was injured. 

A crew from the East Anglian Air Ambulance, airlifted an injured student from the Alde Valley Academy in Leiston to Ipswich hospital on October 19.

A spokeswoman for the East Anglian Air Ambulance said: "Our Anglia One team was called out from Norwich at 14:10 to Leiston to a patient who had suffered an injury.

"Pilots Rob Gleave and Alan Leizerman landed the helicopter at the scene.

"Doctor Maria Kratz, Critical Care Paramedic Jordan Van-Noortwijk and Supervisor Doctor Sarah McNeilly gave the patient a full assessment and provided A&E level care at the scene, including administering pain relief."



East Anglian Air Ambulance
Leiston News

