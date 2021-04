Updated

Published: 5:00 PM April 22, 2021 Updated: 5:33 PM April 22, 2021

An air ambulance has landed at The Stevenson Centre in Great Cornard - Credit: Johnny Griffith

An air ambulance has landed in Great Cornard after being called to a medical emergency in the area.

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landed shortly after 4.45pm today at The Stevenson Centre, off Stevenson Approach.

It was dispatched from Earls Colne to attend a medical emergency.

The helicopter was not needed in the end and has now left.